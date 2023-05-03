This week investigative journalist Cerise Castle (IG: @yourmajestcee) gives us a break down of the corrupt system of gangs in the Los Angeles Police Department.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
~
Get your Smart Funny & Black merch here!
For more content, subscribe to our Youtube and Patreon!
Side Effects of Police Gangs (with Cerise Castle) | Small Doses Podcast EPISODE 270 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Toni Braxton Shares Near-Death Health Scare, Coming Close to a “Massive Heart Attack” [LISTEN]
-
Harry Belafonte, Legendary Entertainer and Activist, Dies at 96
-
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
-
GMA's Janai Norman Announces Pregnancy of 3rd Child
-
RIP Jerry Springer: Remembering Of The Most Influential Yet Controversial TV Hosts
-
Fugees' Pras Michel Found Guilty of Chinese Conspiracy Plot
-
[UPDATE] Student, Substitute Teacher Charged For Fight In Rocky Mount High School
-
Twitter Drags Brian McKnight And Says He's Ignoring His Biological Kids