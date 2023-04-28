Entertainment News

Lori Harvey Was A Show-Stopper At The Prince’s Trust Gala In A Gorgeous Georges Chakra Outfit

Lori Harvey never misses!

Published on April 28, 2023

Lori Harvey Prince's Trust Gala

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

Lori Harvey looked marvelous in a stunning Georges Chakra garb at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York City.

2023 The Prince's Trust Gala

Source: Joy Malone / Getty

We love it when Lori Harvey is on the scene because the beautiful model always serves hot fashion looks that get us going. Although her go-to looks are fitted couture dresses and ornate gowns, now and then, the influencer will don chic pants look that will have us scouring the internet for similar outfits. At this year’s Prince’s Trust Gala (an event supporting the Prince’s Trust charities aiming to empower disenfranchised young people in 22 different countries), she wore one of those alluring garbs that put the fashion world in a frenzy.

Harvey stepped out in a yellow, Middle Eastern-inspired Georges Chakra look that featured a sheer, floor-length tunic draped over-embellished pants. The SKN by Lori CEO paired her elaborate look with silver strappy sandals and lavish diamond studs. She wore her hair in her signature bob ‘do and a soft glam makeup beat.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 27, 2023

Source: James Devaney / Getty

We are huge fans of Harvey’s fashion style because while she is always fancy and dressed to the nines, she never overdoes it. The outfit is always the focal point, making her styles stand out even more. Are you a fan of Harvey’s latest look? Let us know below!

