Wake Forest Fire Department Fish Fry is Friday

Published on April 25, 2023

The 2023 Wake Forest Fire Department Fish Fry is this Friday, April 28, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. – or until all the fish plates are sold – at Fire Station #1, 420 Elm Ave.

Plates are $10 each and will include generous portions of fried flounder, boiled potatoes, coleslaw, and hush puppies. Cash, check, and credit card accepted. Fish fry proceeds will benefit the Wake Forest Firefighters Foundation.

No preorders will be accepted, but both eat in and drive thru take-out options will be available.  Desserts will be sold separately for guests dining inside.

Delivery service is available for orders of 15 plates or more.

A special part of this year’s Fish Fry will be a food drive to benefit the Tri-Area Ministry Food Pantry. Throughout the day, the WFFD will collect non-perishable food items to help feed hungry people in our community.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/WFFDFishFry or contact Fire Logistics Specialist David Davis at 919-556-1966 or ddavis@wakeforestnc.gov.

 

 

