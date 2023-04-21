NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As sports betting is becoming more accepted across the U.S., there are still some murky waters as to what’s allowed and what’s not. But there’s one thing that’s certain: betting as an ACTIVE PLAYER is almost always a no-no.

Unfortunately, some players are learning that the hard way.

In an official statement, the National Football League (NFL) has announced that they’re suspending players from the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, along with Washington defensive end Shaka Toney, are suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. The three may petition for reinstatement at the end of the 2023 season.

However, the Detroit Lions decided to take it one step further. Shortly after the NFL statement was released, the Lions organization announced that they are releasing Cephus and Moore from their roster completely.

In addition, two more Lions players, wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, have been suspended for six games for other gambling violations. Their suspension starts on the Lions’ final roster cutdown, which means they can still participate in offseason and preseason activities.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Lions EVP and GM Brad Holmes. “These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

Holmes said that, while disappointed in the players’ decisions, the team will continue to work with the remaining player to “ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

NFL Suspends Players From Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders For Gambling was originally published on hiphopnc.com