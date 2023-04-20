Rickey Smiley Morning Show

R. Kelly Files Sex Crime Appeal After Receiving 30 Year Sentence

Published on April 20, 2023

R. Kelly Mugshot

Source: Cook County Department of Corrections / Cook County Department of Corrections

Singer R. Kelly filed an appeal in his New York federal sex crime case on Tuesday. He believes that he was wrongfully charged and sentenced (having received 30 years) for more reasons than a few.

Last summer, Kelly was convicted in a Brooklyn, New York court on charges related to RICO, sex crimes and human trafficking. Earlier this year, his indictments from his Illinois case were dropped. In a separate federal child pornography case, Kelly also faces 20 years.

Kelly’s team says that the court didn’t meet its burden of proof, claims jury members were biased due to watching “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, and that some witnesses falsely testified. The team also makes claims that some of the information given was irrelevant to the case and hurt his chance of having a fair trial.

See: Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

He’s asking that the court reverse his convictions or, at a minimum, order a new trial, according to TMZ.

 

R. Kelly Files Sex Crime Appeal After Receiving 30 Year Sentence  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

