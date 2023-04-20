LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Singer R. Kelly filed an appeal in his New York federal sex crime case on Tuesday. He believes that he was wrongfully charged and sentenced (having received 30 years) for more reasons than a few.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Last summer, Kelly was convicted in a Brooklyn, New York court on charges related to RICO, sex crimes and human trafficking. Earlier this year, his indictments from his Illinois case were dropped. In a separate federal child pornography case, Kelly also faces 20 years.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Kelly’s team says that the court didn’t meet its burden of proof, claims jury members were biased due to watching “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries, and that some witnesses falsely testified. The team also makes claims that some of the information given was irrelevant to the case and hurt his chance of having a fair trial.

See: Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He’s asking that the court reverse his convictions or, at a minimum, order a new trial, according to TMZ.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

R. Kelly’s Request To Exclude Jurors Who Saw ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Is Denied

New Accuser Testifies R Kelly Gave Her An STD, Spanked Her And Made To Smear Feces On Her Face When She Was 17

R. Kelly Files Sex Crime Appeal After Receiving 30 Year Sentence was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com