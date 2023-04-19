Blac Chyna Rocks Pink Balenciaga On The Set Of ‘Caresha Please’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Blac Chyna is still on her life-changing journey and is always looking absolutely amazing!

Recently, the reality star made an appearance on the set of Caresha Please and gave us style goals in a pink wrap dress from Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 collection. Taking to Instagram, the beauty shared a video of herself from the taping as she served in the pink, curve-hugging dress from the designer.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a short, pixie style with curled ends. As for her glam, she kept it simple. Chyna wore pink eyeshadow and peach eyeliner to match her dress and a glossy lip as she posed ahead of her appearance on the internet talk show.

The mother of two has been vocal about documenting her process of undergoing several cosmetic procedures to remove facial fillers from her cheeks and jawline as well as tattoos that no longer serve her and is ready to share her journey on Yung Miami’s show. “Enough is enough,” she previously said. “It all has to come out,” she said of the process.

“Thank you Caresha for having me beautiful @yungmiami305” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

Now, Chyna has a new happiness about her and we’re just loving this journey for her! Beauties, what do you think about Blac Chyna’s latest look?

