Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements: Legless Choir Members, Gambling Trip and Death by Tube Sock

Our favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins, is here to give the church announcements. She brings us up to speed on choir robes for the legless members, Pastor and First Lady’s gambling trip, and the tragic passing (by way of tube socks) of one of our brothers.
Click for full announcements:
