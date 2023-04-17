LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is scheduled to deliver her State of the City address tonight at 7pm.

She is expected to cover a multitude of topics including growth, concerns with crime, housing and more….

The Mayor’s State of the City address is tonight at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the ABC11 homepage and 24×7 stream available in the ABC11 North Carolina App.

Source: abc11.com

Durham’s Mayor State Of The City Address was originally published on thelightnc.com