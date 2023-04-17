Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is scheduled to deliver her State of the City address tonight at 7pm.
She is expected to cover a multitude of topics including growth, concerns with crime, housing and more….
The Mayor’s State of the City address is tonight at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the ABC11 homepage and 24×7 stream available in the ABC11 North Carolina App.
Source: abc11.com
Durham’s Mayor State Of The City Address was originally published on thelightnc.com
