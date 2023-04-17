Local

Durham’s Mayor State Of The City Address

Durham's Mayor State Of The City Address

Published on April 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Visits A Semiconductor Manufacturer In North Carolina

Source: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty

Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is scheduled to deliver her State of the City address tonight at 7pm.

She is expected to cover a multitude of topics including growth, concerns with crime, housing and more….

The Mayor’s State of the City address is tonight at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the ABC11 homepage and 24×7 stream available in the ABC11 North Carolina App.

 

Source:  abc11.com

Durham’s Mayor State Of The City Address  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Rickey Smiley "Beat The Buzzer" '23
Black Business Pages RAL
Close