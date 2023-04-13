In this new interview, Ayeeedubb is joined by veteran comedian Corey Holcomb on the line! The funnyman is set to bring his realistic brand of funny to the Raleigh Improv this weekend, and you don’t want to miss it!
Check out the full chat in the video above, and get your tickets at https://improv.com/raleigh/!
Corey Holcomb Is Heading to Raleigh Improv THIS WEEKEND! was originally published on hiphopnc.com
