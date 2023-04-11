Kiki and Fat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to settle a disagreement. Kiki is supposed to take Fat Tasha out to eat with the money, but are in a bind when she can’t return the kids’ Easter clothes to the dollar store.
Kiki and Fat Tasha Argue About Returning Easter Outfits to the Dollar Store [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
