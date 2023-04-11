LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kiki and Fat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to settle a disagreement. Kiki is supposed to take Fat Tasha out to eat with the money, but are in a bind when she can’t return the kids’ Easter clothes to the dollar store.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Click Below For Full Clip:

Kiki and Fat Tasha Argue About Returning Easter Outfits to the Dollar Store [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com