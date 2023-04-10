You Care: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox “Back On” After Hawaiian Vacay

One-time and occasional rapper Machine Gun Kelly and his actress girlfriend Megan Fox are officially back together. Apparently, it took a “healing” vacation in Hawaii to get the couple back on the same romantic page.
Oh, is that all?
Reports the Daily Mail:
In exclusive pictures, the 36-year-old actress and 32-year-old pop punk rapper – born Colson Baker – can be seen holding hands on multiple romantic strolls down the beach on Thursday during their picturesque vacation on the Big Island of Hawai’i as their stay at the luxurious The Four Seasons Hualalai.
Despite looking tense days ago, a source close to the couple tells DailyMail.com: ‘They’re officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it’s been working. They feel more connected than ever.’
‘Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate. She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.’
This revelation comes after months of rumors that the couple was kaput. Interestingly, despite being more on a Rock wave with his music lately, Machine Gun Kelly is still signed to Bad Boy Entertainment.
You care.
