It’s back! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is giving you a chance to win up to $1,000!
Call 1-866-9-Rickey (1-866-974-2539) and be the 20th caller and win $100 and a chance to win more cash before the buzzer sounds. Once the timer starts, cash prizes can rise up to $1,500.
You can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,00 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
