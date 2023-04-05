HBCU U-Know: Captain Bobby Charles Wilks of Harris-Stowe State [LISTEN]

We’re heading down to St. Louis, Missouri to honor one of Harris-Stowe State University’s outstanding HCBU alumni, Bobby Charles Wilks!
Captain Wilks holds the titles of many firsts. He was the first African American man to become a coast guard aviator, reach coast guard rank, and to command a coast guard captain air station.
During his military career, he was involved in several air-sea rescues around the world and gave back through mentorship. His accomplishments lead him to receiving the Air Medal (a military heroism award).
Harris-Stowe State University is a four year public institution. HSSU, established in 1857, offers over 60 majors and is a member-school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
