Selling Tampa’s Sharelle Rosado on Military, Real Estate and Hit Netflix Show [LISTEN]

Sharelle Rosado, well known for hit show “Selling Tampa”, stops by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss her journey form military, to real estate, to hit Netflix series.

Rosado begins outlining her journey by discussing why she joined the military amidst teenage motherhood. She knew that she wanted to provide a better life for her unborn child, and ended up having a 13 year military career (including 3 tours in Afghanistan).

She began doing real estate while in the military, selling and showing houses on her lunch break. Rosado knew she would soon need to transition careers fully, and worked on an exit plan. She started her brokerage, Allure Realty, in 2019.

Her advice to working and entrepreneurial mothers is that “you have to be able to delegate things…it truly takes a village”. Not long after her company’s first successful year in business, she had the opportunity to join Netflix with hit show “Selling Tampa” (based around Allure Realty).

Sharelle Rosado is engaged to former NFL player Chad Ochocinco. The two are now navigating parenthood together with their newest family addition, baby Serenity.

