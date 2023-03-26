Blac Chyna Gets A Tattoo Removed As She Continues Her Life Changing Journey

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Blac Chyna is still on her journey to return to her most natural self and took to Instagram to document the next phase in her process – tattoo removal.

After being spotted out for the first time after removing her facial fillers earlier this month, the reality star is now ready to continue down this journey of self care and took her fans behind the scenes for her recent tattoo removal. For this phase, she’s removing a “demonic” tattoo that she received when she was younger and is “giving the energy back” in the process.

Chyna shared two videos of the process, one as she was on her way to Las Vegas to get the tattoo removed. She documented the journey from her home to the medical facility in a selfie style video.

“On my way to Vegas to get this Baphomet tattoo removed. “I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back.” ~ Angela ,” she captioned the first video. Check it out below.

And for her second video, the beauty shared a video of herself before, during, and after the procedure as she talked to the medical staff about the process and showed the process in action She documented the whole thing here as well to help her fans see everything she’s going through to return to her best self.

“Thank you God, for saving me. Removing this Baphomet tattoo. I’m sending all this energy back to the owner,” she captioned the video. Check it out below.

Blac Chyna has been undergoing several cosmetic procedures to reverse the results of her previous ones and she’s been vocal about sharing her experience with her followers. Earlier this month, Chyna shared a video on Instagram where she was shown getting fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline. “Enough is enough,” she said. “It all has to come out.”

After the facial fillers and tattoo removal, Chyna seems to be looking and feeling better than ever!

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s transformation?

