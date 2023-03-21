Pastor Of The Month – March 2023 Presentation

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Every month, Melissa Wade and The Light 103.9 honor a local faith leader for their work on the pulpit and in their community with the Pastor of The Month presentation, sponsored by WellCare!

Join us as we congratulate our Pastor of the Month for March 2023: Bishop Dr. Aaron McNair II of Mount Moriah Community Church in Raleigh and Deeper Life Church Ministries in Goldsboro!

Check out the full presentation above!

