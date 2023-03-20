The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) ranks Dallas #2 in the Top 20 places with the worse allergies. The AAFA released its 2023 Allergy Capitals report, which looked at the following factors:
- Total Pollen Scores(tree,grass,and weed)
- Over the counter medication use( allergy)
- Number of allergy specialists
What Are the Symptoms of Allergies?
The most frequent allergy symptoms can simply make you uncomfortable. For instance, you might sneeze, have runny nose, hives, a rash, or watery eyes. Anaphylaxis, which is a potentially fatal reaction, can cause other, more severe symptoms include breathing difficulties and throat or mouth swelling.
The AAFA provides several tips to help you get your relief if you are suffering from allergies.
- Keep windows closed during peak pollen times
- Use air conditioning or air cleaners with a HEPA filter
- Wipe furry animals off after they have spent a lot of time outdoors
- Change and wash clothes after outdoor activities
- Wash bedding in hot, soapy water once a week
- Clean your blinds or curtains regularly
- Vacuum your carpets, rugs and fabric furniture once a week
- Remove shoes before entering the home
- Dry laundry on a clothes dryer or indoor drying rack
- Wear a mask while outside to prevent pollen from getting in your nose, mouth and lungs
- Wear a hat or other coverings to prevent pollen from accumulating in your hair
- Shower before bed to keep pollen off your bedding
The AAFA also suggests taking allergy medication, rinsing your nose and talking to a doctor about allergy shots. For the full report CLICK HERE
Can You Guess One Of The Worse Cities In Texas For Allergies? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
-
