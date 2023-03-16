Smart Conversations With Lenovo: Bridget Rogers & Sandra Clarke

Karen Clark is joined by Bridget Rogers, Lenovo’s Director of Customer Service in Software, and Sandra Clarke, Senior Enablement Manager for DaaS. In this latest conversation, the ladies talk about pursuing a career in STEM and how Lenovo continues to set goals in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
