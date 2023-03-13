Gary’s Tea: Tems’ Outfit Steals Show at The Oscars + Michael Irvin Addresses Lawsuit [WATCH]

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s Monday and Gary has all the tea regarding all the highlights and fashionable moments from the Oscar Awards last night (March 12, 2023).

From Rihanna to Angela Bassett, there were so many memorable highlights, but the one fashion statement came from singer Tems, who was slammed for her gown choice, with people claiming it blocked people’s view behind her.

What were your thoughts on the dress?

Plus, In his first public comments since suing Marriott for $100 million, Michael Irvin maintained his innocence and said it “sickens me.”

Rickey and the show discuss why it seems like it’s always the Black media members being judged and punished so much faster than other counterparts, trying to prove their innocence before even being found guilty.

Listen to the full breakdown and the rest of Gary’s Tea below!

