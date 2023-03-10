LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During the Light Lunch, Melissa Wade chats with Dr. Enchanta Jenkins about an upcoming event at the Lillington Community Center on March 11 at 6 pm. This free event, also featuring The Gospel Prophets, combines music, medicine, and worship! Check out the full interview above!

A Light Lunch with Dr. Enchanta Jenkins was originally published on thelightnc.com