This week’s “Pick Hit” goes to Sanina Barber’s latest single, “No Longer Bound.” Coming to us from Raleigh (by way of Poughkeepsie, NY), Barber is the daughter of The Late Pastor Tracy Barber and Pastor Dorothea Barber, and she is making a name for herself in a big way! She has won several singing competitions, including Showtime at The Apollo, and she is definitely putting the praise in every single note!
Check out her chat with Melissa Wade above, and stream “No Longer Bound” on all platforms!
Melissa’s Pick Hit of The Week – “No Longer Bound” was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Janet Jackson Is Putting "Family First" In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Essential De La Soul Tracks That You Can (FINALLY) Stream