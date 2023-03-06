Reality television personality and rapper Sukihana is always going viral for some of the wildest reasons. This time she hit the blogs because of thoughts around best friends and sex. Suki tells Kandi Burrus’ Kandi Koated Live Podcast “sometimes the best sex comes from the person you call bro.”
Listen below
Amanda and DJ Nailz ponder the topic and ask if it is true?
Watch below
Check out this and more in today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts
Is The Best Sex From Someone You Call Bro? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart