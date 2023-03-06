LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda kicks off today’s Big Up with saluting the “Florida Rights Restoration Committee.” The Orlando-based group behind restoring felon voting rights has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The committee was nominated by the American Friends Service Committee and Quaker Peace and Social Witness which JUST so happen to be the same group that a lady who is faking as a Muslim woman when she’s really a white woman, but we digress.

Today’s big let down is NBA All-Star Ja Morant. The rising star filmed himself on Instagram live with a gun. This and other indicates led the Memphis Grizzles to suspend the guard for at least 2 games.

WATCH BELOW

Check out this and more in today’s episode of the Amanda Seales Show. Listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts

Big Up, Big Let Down: Florida Rights Restoration Committee & Ja Morant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com