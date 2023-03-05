Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.
I mean, is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s style like we are? We’re just loving this casual look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?
Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart