Faithfully Speaking Ep. 4: Friendship

To wrap up our “Month of Love,” as well as the premiere month of Faithfully Speaking, Melissa Wade and Bishop Ronald Godbee of The River Church in Durham have a conversation about maintaining a healthy friendship.

