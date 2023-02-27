LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Congratulations to Keke Palmer for becoming a new mom!

Today, the actress announced that her and her boyfriend Darius Jackson are now a family of three! The 29-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to announce the birth of their first child, a son the couple has named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The new mom shared some of their adorable family photos on the social media platform 48 hours after welcoming their newborn son.

“Hey Son!!!!” she wrote underneath the photo dump before listing individual captions for each photo.

“1. Only 48hrs of being parents!

2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, “Someone” by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!

3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr.

4. “I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” Hahaha

5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Check out the adorable photo dump below.

After sharing the photo dump, fans and followers flooded the Emmy award winner’s IG comment section giving the beauty their well wishes for her new bundle of joy. “Blessings ” wrote fellow actress Lauren London underneath the photo while singer Jhené Aiko commented, “congratulations ” to share her support.

Congratulations to the happy couple for their growing family.

Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com