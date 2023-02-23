The band is back on the road!
New Edition — Ronnie, Ricky, Mike, Ralph, Johnny and Bobby together again! — will soon hit the road for their Legacy Tour. Joining fellow vets to the game, including Keith Sweat, a Guy reunion consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall, plus Tank to ring in a contemporary R&B vibe, the R&B legends will embark on a two-month-long American tour that’s coming to a city near you.
RELATED: “Standing Ovation For Brandon Smiley” [WATCH]
Thankfully, Ricky, Da Brat and Gary were able to catch the NE guys during a pit stop through the city recently, and the exchange that Ricky and Bobby had on a personal level was one we felt was important to highlight.
As Rickey continues to mourn the recent loss of his son Brandon, the R&B icon gave his friend some advice based on his own personal experience on how to cope. Brown losing his ex-wife, fellow music icon Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina both in the public eye is a different kind of pain that Rickey now understands all too well.
See the positive message that Bobby Brown had for Rickey Smiley below:
- Bobby Brown Says He Never Abused Whitney, Says Public Record Is Wrong
- Are You Ready For The Bobby Brown Story?
- This Right Here? THIS Is The Whitney Movie We Need (But She Didn’t Have To Shade Paula Abdul’s Singing Like She Did, LOL)
Bobby Brown Gives Ricky Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
Only Super Bowl M.V.P. To Be On The Losing Team
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Is Rihanna Pregnant? [UPDATED]
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Israel Houghton Reportedly Had Two Kids Outside His Marriage