Storm Reid covers the February issue of Who What Wear, and the actress is red-hot – literally.

We knew there was something fascinating about Storm Reid, and the Euphoria‘s star latest cover shoot just confirmed our belief. On the cover, Reid sizzled in a red, elegant outfit that had us staring. The entire ensemble gives modern-day Lady Sings the Blues with its red wide-brimmed hat that Reid wears tilted to the side. The actress donned a sleek, red halter top and wide-legged pants to match the stylish hat.

Throughout the spread, the 19-year-old rocks many fashionable hats that symbolize her many day-to-day roles. Reid is a student at the University of Southern California; she’s an advocate, an actress, makes appearances, and still finds time to be a teenager. “​I have grown up in this industry, but … I still have a lot more life to live, a lot more mistakes to make, a lot more lessons to learn. Even though people think I have everything figured out, I am still just a 19-year-old girl going on 20 at the end of the day, so I don’t have it figured out. And I’m okay with that,” spoke Reid.

To read the entire interview, click here.

Storm Reid Is Blazing On The February Cover Of ‘Who What Wear’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com