Angela Bassett Steps Out In A Custom Lavender Gown

The gorgeous actress showed off her style when she hit the red carpet and turned heads in the process. The beauty wore a custom lavender Pamella Roland gown to the annual award show with cut out shoulders and dramatic sleeves that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the monochromatic look with minimal jewelry and an adorable lavender handbag that matched the look perfectly.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a classic, sleek style that had a middle part and was tucked behind her ears as she was all smiles as she served for the cameras on the red carpet of the film awards.

Check it out below.

It’s true, Angela Bassett can do no wrong when it comes to fashion because all of her looks lately have been top notch! Just this weekend the starlet was spotted during press while rocking a cream colored suit that we absolutely loved and was spotted on Instagram showing off the stunning look. Check it out below.

We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning red carpet look? Did she nail it?

