Lola Brooke, Dess Dior Rip The Runway At MEFeater’s NYFW Galentine’s show

With NYFW in full swing, the girls are ripping the runways across the Big Apple. Last night, Bedstuy bombshell Lola Brookes debuted sleek blonde tresses when she hit the runway at Mefeater Magazine’s second annual #NYFW Galentine’s show to perform her hit song Don’t Play With It.

Powered by Mielle Organics, the annual fashion show spotlighted three rising designers. Influencer and reality TV star Dess Dior strut down the runway in a bronze triangle bikini top with matching shorts and multicolored fur by designer LuLu James. According to the Lulu James Instagram page, the statement-making coat was crafted with 70+ skins. Celebrity makeup artist Akila Face closed out the runway with eye-popping makeup. Maiya The Donn also performed her song Telfy rocking a money green fur by the exotic furrier.

Pink Lucy Design House opened the show with a bold display of colorful creations and structured silhouettes.

She was followed by designer Rupal Banerjee, who presented a modern and soft muted collection with trendy ready-to-wear pieces.

MEFeater founder Gabrielle Amani hopped on the mic to thank attendees and her business partner (her mother Simone) for their support. “When we started this it was because we wanted to give people of color a platform to really show how amazing and special they are.”

Rapstress Cleotrapa and Ken ended the night with an energetic performance at the MEFeater Galentine’s official after-party at the Bowery Rooftop.

Check out more coverage, here.

