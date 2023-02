LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Melissa Wade talks with Angela and Charles Milton about Christian Faith Assembly Community Church’s upcoming play, “The History of Gospel Music,” which will be at the AJ Fletcher Theatre at Duke Energy Center on February 17. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

