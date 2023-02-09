‘Music Was Too Loud’: Louisiana Cops Kill Unarmed Black Man After Neighbor Complains

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

An unarmed Black man was shot and killed by police in Shreveport, Louisiana, which has left another grieving family looking for answers.

MORE: The Police ‘Murder’ Of Tyre Nichols: A Timeline Of Events

According to authorities, Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot in the chest by Shreveport officer Alexander Tyler after police responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call.

After receiving the complaint, officer Tyler and his partner arrived at Villa Norte Apartment Complex around 11 pm to investigate the call. When the officers encountered Bagley, he allegedly jumped from a balcony, trying to escape on foot.

Authorities then say that’s when officer Tyler saw Bagley round the corner of a building. Tyler then fired one shot, hitting the unarmed Black man in the chest. Bagley was given CPR and then taken to a hospital where he later died.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis told the public during a recent press conference that the incident was recorded on police body camera, and will be made public, though his timetable for the release was vague. Davis has asked the public to “remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation.”

A spokesperson for the family told KSLA, that the incident started when a neighbor called the police because the music was too loud in Bagley’s apartment. He went on to say that Bagley and his wife were both inside the apartment when police came and at some point, Bagley did run from the police before he was shot.

The family has also hired attorney Ron Haley, whose clients include the family of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist killed in 2019 by Louisiana state police.

“Our office will walk through this process with the Bagley family, to ensure transparency and accountability,” Haley’s firm said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officer Alexander Tyler, who was hired by SPD in May of 2021, has been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation.

According to WBRZ, the FBI and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division about the shooting.

Alonzo Bagley’s death comes just a month after Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten and killed by Memphis police after he was pulled over at a traffic stop for “reckless driving.”

His death as well as Bagley’s have sparked a renewed demand for congress to pass comprehensive police reform legislation.

