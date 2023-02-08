Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Announce That They’re Expecting Their First Child

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Congratulations to actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis because her family is growing!

Earlier today, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband Two Lewis are expecting their first baby together in a PEOPLE exclusive. The actress explained that she’s excited about this change for her family, telling the magazine, “I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me.” The actress, who already has a 5 year old daughter Zuri from a previous relationship, explained that her first baby girl is extremely excited to become a big sister, continuing, “My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family.”

Naughton and her hubby wed last April at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta in front of over 200 family members and friends and although the happy couple is still clearly in their blissful honeymoon stage following their romantic nuptials, they’re more than excited to expand their new family.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” the starlet revealed. “It was such a special moment.”

We love to see it! Congratulations to Naturi on her growing family!

