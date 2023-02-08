LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce created Black Business Week to help promote Black-owned businesses.

This year it lands on Feb. 6th – Feb. 10th and there are over 130 Black owned businesses in Durham.

Here is a list of some of them according to our friends at WRAL.

The Durham Business & Professional Chain on Monday posted a list of 32 Black-owned restaurants in Durham, which include:

Nzingas Kitchen, 826 Fayetteville St. #110 JC’s Kitchen, 706 E Main St. Ama’Gees Jamaican, 901 Old Fayetteville St. The Dankery, 704 Rigsbee Ave. Kales Kitchen, 2504 Fayetteville St. Let’s Eat Soul Food, 2514 Fayetteville St. Checkers, 2520 Fayetteville St. The Chicken Hut, 3019 Fayetteville St. Big C Waffles, 2110 Allendown Drive Chick-fil-A Sho Nuff Seafood, 1104 Broad St. Vittles at the Park, 2223 N.C. Highway 54 Banu Vegan, 2534 S. Roxboro St. Dames Chicken & Waffles, 530 Foster St. #130 Sweet Lovable Chocolates, 810 Fayetteville St. Bull City Bake Shop, 3604 Witherspoon Blvd. #109 Golden Krust, 3600 N. Duke St. #35 Pure Soul, 4125 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St. Boricua Soul, 705 Willard St. V’s Kitchen, 2945 S. Miami Blvd. True Flavors Diner, 5410 N.C. Highway 55 Captain D’s, 4300 N. Roxboro St. Goorsha, 910 W. Main St. Favor Desserts, 4520 S. Alston Ave. Sweet’s Smoothies, 2121 TW Alexander Drive Backyard BBQ Pit, 5122 N.C. Highway 55 Tater Bread, 1108 Morning Glory Ave. Mr. Fries Man, 1105 W. Main St. Saltbox Seafood, 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Zweli’s, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd. Anissa’s Spot, 5111 N.C. Highway 55 Suite 101 Sharing the love of this post!!! source: WRAL.com

Visit A Durham Black Owned Restaurant was originally published on thelightnc.com