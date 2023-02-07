LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Draya Michele is a fashion baddie that oozes sex appeal. Whether she’s flaunting her toned body in a two-piece bikini or hitting the red carpet is a color-blocked cocktail dress, she always looks stylishly put together.

Michele proved that at the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, California. The former reality TV star and entrepreneur looked stunning in a jaw-dropping pink, nude, and baby blue mini dress.

The strapless cocktail dress features a sweetheart neckline with a nude boned bodice, and a baby blue skirt, with a ruching finish. She paired the look with pink gloves that matched the pink on her dress.

In an Instagram post, Michele documented her first time at the Grammys. In the reel, she’s seen toasting it up with her peers at Gray Goose Sessions, and then it cuts to the entrepreneur getting ready for the awards show.

“First time attending the #GRAMMYs and wow !!!!! Thank you so much @greygoose @recordingacademy you showed a girl a great time!! #greygoosepartner,” she captioned the post.

Michele posed on the Grammys red carpet with model, Jasmine Sanders, better known as Golden Barbie. She showed off her perfectly chiseled physique in a black sheer spaghetti-strapped dress.

Our girl was serving looks, and we love them! What do you think?

DON’T MISS…

Draya Michele Shows Off Her Bikini Body On Instagram

Draya Unveils Her First Shoe Collection In Collaboration With Footwear Brand Femme LA

Draya Michele Serves Lewks In A Multicolored Mini Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com