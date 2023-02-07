State Of The Union Guests Highlight Black Americans Affected By Police Brutality

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Democratic guests for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address will highlight Black Americans whose lives have been drastically affected by police brutality.

Nevada Democrat Steven Horsford, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, will be joined by RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother, and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, the Black man who was viciously beaten to death by Memphis Police last month.

Video of Nichols’ horrific arrest was released to the public a day after the five officers responsible for the beating death of the 29-year-old were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis Fire Department employees involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were also fired for their roles in an alleged murder.

His death has renewed the demands for Congress to pass legislative police reform, despite Republicans, who control the House and vehemently oppose any police reform legislation.

After Wells’ pleas for Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act during her son’s funeral, the Congressional Black Caucus meet with the President last week to put together a “legislative package” on how the group will address police reform, but the details have yet to be released to the public.

“We have agreement on how we will continue to work forward both from a legislative standpoint as well as executive and community-based solutions, but the focus will always be on public safety,” said Horsford.

The parents of Tyre Nichols will also be accompanied by other parents who have lost a loved one to police violence.

Missouri Democrat Cori Bush will be joined by the father of Michael Brown, Michael Brown Sr.

In 2014, Michael Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. Brown’s death sparked nationwide protests and was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been heavily criticized over time.

Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore will be joined by professional basketball player Sterling Brown. In 2018, while a member of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, Brown was tackled and tased by Milwaukee police after he was stopped by police for a parking violation.

“In light of the ongoing police brutality crisis in our country that just claimed the life of Tyre Nichols, I am inviting an individual who had the unfortunate experience of encountering this epidemic firsthand in Milwaukee,” said Moore.

President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the Republican response, which will be delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

