LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It was a monumental evening for Lizzo, who won Record of the Year last night at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

During her heartfelt acceptance speech, the ‘About Damn Time’ singer took time to pay homage to Prince and Beyoncé.

After the passing of the musical legend, she says that she dedicated her life to making positive music, which wasn’t something that was popular at the time, especially in the mainstream.

Related: All The Looks We Loved At The Grammys Red Carpet

After thanking her team and fans, it was time to show appreciation to the one and only Beyoncé.

With the record breaking Grammy winner front row in attendance, Lizzo gave all her flowers to one of her favorite people ever, while sharing how she changed her life, “You changed my life, you sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.’ Thank you so much, you clearly are the artists of our lives.”

Lizzo also made headlines by revealing her new boyfriend at the Pre-Grammys party which had everyone already excited for the singer before her big win!

For Beyoncé, it was just another night to add to her historical resume, because she officially is now the most Grammy awarded artist in history with 32.

The evening was full of memorable moments, let us know on social media what yours was regarding the good, bad, and ugly from the award show.

Related: Beyoncé Makes Grammy History

Related: Viola Davis Achieves ‘EGOT’ Status

Lizzo Credits Prince For Inspiration & Calls Beyoncé “The Artist Of Our Lives” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com