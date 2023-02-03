LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Social justice activist, Pauli Murray, is confirmed to be feature on the US quarter.

Born in Baltimore, MD, Murray was raised mostly by her Aunts in Durham, NC until she was 16, Murray is known for her work as a writer, poet, activist and more.

As a lawyer, she argued for civil rights and women’s rights. In 1977 she became an ordained priest and among the first generation of women priests

Source: N&O

Durham Civil Rights Advocate Featured On US Quarter was originally published on thelightnc.com