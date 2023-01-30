Black History Month Parade & Upcoming Community Events

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join us this Saturday for the annual NC MLK Black History Month Parade in Durham as well as other community events in the area throughout the week.

Join RADIO ONE RALEIGH, SPECTACULAR MAGAZINE, AND TRIANGLE CULTURAL AWARENESS FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE 20TH ANNUAL NC MLK BLACK HISTORY MONTH PARADE ON SATURDAY FEB. 4TH AT 12 NOON ON FAYETTEVILLE STREET IN DURHAM WITH GRAND MARSHAL CONGRESSWOMAN VALERIE FOUSHEE.

WEDNESDAY FEB 1 ST – 7PM – 1st Wednesday Prayer Service – The Rock Church Raleigh – 240 Newton Road IN RALEIGH

WED FEB 1 ST – Town of Cary's Black History Month – Come join the Town of Cary for several Black History Month Programs throughout the month of February. Visit http://www.townofcary.org/BHM for more details – CALL – 9194694069

THURSDAY FEB 2 ND – 8:30AM – 3PM – Raleigh Dementia Caregiver Conference – North Ridge Country Club – 6612 Falls of Neuse – RALEIGH — Whether you are new to being a care partner of someone living with dementia or have been doing it for years, this ever-changing condition is always teaching us more. And having an abilities mindset will help you and the person you care for be more successful every day. Focusing on what your person CAN do and how you respond to them in every situation can create better communication, interaction, and helping. 9198323732

THURS FEB 2 ND – 7:30PM – Faith,Love, N Overflow Ministries – 210 Bridge St, Suite 108 – Smithfield, NC – INVITES YOU TO THEIR beginning of the Year Revival to be held for the body of Christ to revive , restore and renew and strengthen God's people . The services will be held Feb. 2-4 2023. CALL 9192433227

FRIDAY FEB. 3 RD – 6PM Enhance Your Business Tour – NCCU Student Center – 500 Nelson St. – DURHAM IF YOU NEED AN IDEA – IF YOU NEED HELP DEVELOPING YOUR IDEA – IF YOU NEED TO FINANCIALLY SECURE YOUR FAMILY'S LEGACY – Register for your FREE tickets – 919-949-3124

FRIDAY FEB 3 RD – 8PM – A Better Me In 2023 – Online/Virtual Event – Self-Improvement involves, Self-Care. Self-Care involves Soul-Care. Come join Dr. Joi Johnson & Dr. Annice Silimon in guiding you to Discover Tools & Applications in Becoming "A Better Me In 2023." CALL – 917-446-6055

SUN FEB. 5TH- 10AM Jubilee Christian Church International Multicultural Month – It's that time of the year again where we celebrate our diverse nations here at Jubilee. Our languages and songs of praise are one in Christ. Join us as we worship and praise God with one voice. Jubilee Christian Church – 4809 Prospectus Drive – CALL 9194840707

