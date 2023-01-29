LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ciara certainly knows a thing or two about fashion and she just put her design skills to the test when she created her own custom look out of a pair of cargo pants and it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with the design!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the songstress modeled her custom, DIY look to perfection which featured a strapless crop top and matching shorts, both out of her old pair of cargo pants. She added matching, nude pointed toe boots to the look and accessorized the look with a fuzzy nude bucket hat to give the monochromatic look an effortless slay. The beauty then danced around in her fun and flirty Instagram Reel as she modeled the look to perfection, serving face as she donned a light beat, rocking a nude lip to perfection and sleek and straight brown and blonde hair.

The beauty shared the short video to her IG page and captioned the look, “Y’all I made this outfit from a pair of cargos! Literally cut them up. Made the top and pants. I’m feelin it This the stuff I would do as a little kid, but I can’t show the back ”

Check it out below.

Looks like Ci Ci has a knack for DIY design because this look is everything! And we’re not the only ones loving this as many of the beauty’s followers left comments with their stamps of approval and praise. “Baddieee,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “I LOOOVE this color soo much Ci!! I got to say your fashion this era is TOP TIER!! Like your BEST and I didn’t think it could get better ” and we have to agree, we’re loving this look on Ci Ci!

Ciara Shows Off A DIY Ensemble She Made For Herself From A Pair of Cargos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com