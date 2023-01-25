LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jordyn Woods is RED HOT on the latest cover of Galore Magazine.

The model and entrepreneur, who just launched her very own clothing line Woods by Jordyn, struck a sultry pose on the cover of the publication, clad in fire engine red hair, a black and red skin-tight dress, and a sexy glare that has us gagging.

Woods took to her Instagram page to announce her latest cover.

“COVER GIRL ON LAUNCH DAY @galore WE’RE LIVE.. this is just the beginning. Thank you for all of the support @woodsbyjordyn http://www.woodsbyjordyn.com,” she wrote.

The designer modeled some clothes from her line for the cover shoot, and she did not disappoint. At just 25 years old, she has developed a business mentality that has undoubtedly set her up for imminent success.

Galore promoted the new cover with shots from their shoot. In the caption, Woods gave insight to what it feels like to create your own brand.

“I’ve done so many fun events and shoots with you guys. With brand collaborations, it takes hard work and time but when you’re doing your own brand you have to give it your all, you have to give it 100%.

I think with other brands a lot of things have been trial and error. As an entrepreneur you’re gonna hit bumps in the road but this time around I’m really hands on with every single little step; if something doesn’t work out I know exactly what happened or where it happened and how to fix it. The evolution of me as an entrepreneur and as a woman is taking the next step on being hands-on on everything. Growing and evolving is the next chapter,” she tells the publication.

Woods is securing the bag by any means necessary. She’s starting 2023 off with a bang, and we’re not mad at her!

Read the full interview here. Until then, what do you think of her new look?

Jordyn Woods Debuts Fiery Red Hair On The Cover Of ‘Galore’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com