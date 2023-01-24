Here’s Your Tax Time – Time Line

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tax season has officially begun, and the IRS will begin accepting returns beginning Monday.

The IRS said, If your return contains no errors or red flags, your refund should be delivered within 21 days if you file electronically and opt to have the money directly deposited in your bank account.

2023 DEADLINE

Taxes are due by April 18 since April 15 falls on a Saturday and Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington, D.C., is April 17.

If you request an extension, you’ll have until October 16 to file your return.

W-2 deadline

Your employer is required to send you a W-2 by Jan. 31.

