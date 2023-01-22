HomeLocal

Oh No! NC Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Gas prices have continued to increase in the state of North Carolina

With gas prices on the rise, the current average price in North Carolina is $3.58, marking a 17-cent increase in just the past 7 days.

American Automobile Association president Tiffany Wright spoke about the reason for increases across the country, stating, “This is 35 cents more than a month ago…Although gasoline demand is low during this time of year, if the price of oil goes up it’ll impact prices at the pump.”

As of Saturday January 22nd, the national average gas price is $3.40, which means North Carolina’s average price exceeds the national average.

