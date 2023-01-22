LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gas prices have continued to increase in the state of North Carolina

With gas prices on the rise, the current average price in North Carolina is $3.58, marking a 17-cent increase in just the past 7 days.

American Automobile Association president Tiffany Wright spoke about the reason for increases across the country, stating, “This is 35 cents more than a month ago…Although gasoline demand is low during this time of year, if the price of oil goes up it’ll impact prices at the pump.”

As of Saturday January 22nd, the national average gas price is $3.40, which means North Carolina’s average price exceeds the national average.

For more info on the rising cost of gas, check out the CBS17 video below.

https://www.cbs17.com/news/north-carolina-news/gas-prices-up-17-cents-in-one-week-in-north-carolina-drivers-frustrated-by-increase/

Oh No! NC Gas Prices Continue To Rise was originally published on hiphopnc.com