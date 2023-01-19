LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Angela Bassett’s style is just as legendary as she is and she’s certainly not slowing down on giving us effortless fashion goals any time soon! Earlier this week, the beauty was spotted on Instagram giving us Barbie core fashion and donning a bright pink suit that certainly gave us fashion envy!

The gorgeous actress showed off her style when she made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden and certainly stole the show. The beauty wore a pink Dolce and Gabbana suit and matching pink Lesilla heels that fit her like a glove. The actress paired the vibrant look with minimal jewelry from Alexis Bittar that matched the look perfectly.

As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in big fluffy curls that were parted over to one side of her face and was all smiles as she served for the cameras ahead of her appearance on the late night talk show.

“Hey Everybody you good?I had SO much fun chatting with @briantyreehenry on the #LateLateShow tune in tonight 12:37/11:37c on CBS! ” she captioned the IG photo set which showed images of her appearance as well as her stunning look.

Check out the look below.

“that’s mother right there,” one of the starlet’s followers commented on the look while another wrote, “Auntie can do no wrong!! Serving it up!!” and it’s true, she can do no wrong! We just love her sophisticated style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s stunning look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof Black Don’t Crack: Angela Bassett’s Age Stumps Comedians Courtney Bee, Kym Hylton And LAM

Angela Bassett Gives Us Style Goals In An All Pink Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com