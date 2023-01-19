Long-time actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter following the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the production set of ‘Rust’ in 2021. Hutchins was working as a cinematographer for the film.
Baldwin has insisted that he didn’t know the gun had a live round in it when he admittedly pulled the trigger. He and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed have both been charged with two counts, according to the prosecutor.
Baldwin also maintains that he never actually pulled the trigger.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The chief medical examiner of New Mexico indicated that a “gunshot wound to the chest” was the official cause of death, though they did also cite that the shooting was “accidental”.
One thing that was undoubtedly be addressed very publicly, if this goes to trial, is who put the live round in the gun and whether or not Baldwin knew that the live round was in it. There’s been a bunch of back and forth finger pointing from all parties involved in those elements.
According to CNN, production of the movie is supposed to pick back up this month.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Black Twitter Calls Karma On Boosie, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hire Lawyers & More [WATCH]
- Why We Need A 2023 Remix Titled ‘Unwelcome To Atlanta’ [WATCH]
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Lori Harvey’s Prayer’ | Episode 103
- Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
- Yung Miami And Trina Serve All The Tea In Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Caresha, Please’
- Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Sit Cuddled Up At The Grizzlies Vs. Cavaliers Game
- Derek Chauvin, Who Was Judge, Jury And Executioner Of George Floyd, Claims He Didn’t Get A Fair Trial
- Big Up / (Big) Let Down: Listener Good News + Insurrectionists Getting Committee Assignments
- Amber Riley Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On a Yacht
- Would You Stop Wearing Something Bought By An Ex?
Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter was originally published on wzakcleveland.com