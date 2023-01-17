Cardi B Reflects On Offset Changing To Save His Marriage In Viral ‘The Jason Lee Show’ Interview

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B has always been an open book, but the megastar is opening up more than ever on the premiere episode of The Jason Lee Show. In a new clip circulating on social media, Cardi B reveals where she and her husband Offset were the moment he got the news his late bandmate Takeoff was killed. And she seemingly goes in depth about Offset changing to save their marriage.

Cardi and Offset wed in 2017 (months before Offset publically proposed to the rap star in 2018), but it wasn’t soon before cheating rumors marred their marriage. Cardi filed for divorce in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. But the power couple never officially split. According to Cardi, Offset changed. While she wouldn’t share exactly what he changed, because she wants him to be the narrator of his own story, she said, “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me.”

In another viral clip, Cardi details the moment she and Offset found out about Takeoff. They were both in bed when both of their cell phones began ringing.

“We were in bed. We were supposed to go to LaLa’s party in New York, and my daughter threw up all over my costume,” she explained during the chat that drops tonight.

She continued, “So we just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing. Offset picked up the phone and he was just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming. He’s screaming like, ‘No! No! No! No!’

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And he’s like, ‘TakeOff is dead.’ I smacked him and said, ‘Don’t say that!’ And then he’s just like screaming and throwing things, throwing up, running all over. And I was so scared, I was crying so much. It was terrible.”

Cardi B is currently trending since both of the clips dropped. Jason Lee took to Twitter to eat it all up. “I see we keep trending as it gets closer. Is everyone excited or nervous lol,” he wrote.

Cardi B’s full interview on The Jason Lee Show drops at 10pm on Revolt, so you’ll be seeing plenty more headlines with the Cardi B tea. Stay tuned!

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B And Offset Spotted Out In Fashionable Ensembles

Cardi B Fiercely Rang In The New Year Rocking A Hot Red Curve-Hugging Gown

Cardi B Reflects On Offset Changing To Save His Marriage In Viral ‘The Jason Lee Show’ Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com