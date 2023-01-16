Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This is truly Sheryl Lee Ralph’s season!

The Abbot Elementary star has been racking up all of the awards lately and over the weekend, the actress received the honor of best supporting actress in a comedy series at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

But it was her empowering acceptance that really got us talking and gave us the boost we all needed to feel motivated to conquer anything! During her now viral speech, the original Broadway “Dreamgirls” star shared advice for viewers all around the world, pointing directly to the camera and saying, “To all of you watching here, come close to the screen and listen,” she started with a serious expression.

“People don’t have to like you,” she continued. “People don’t have to love you. They don’t even have to respect you. But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see. You better love what you see!”

The actress shared the video of her speech on Twitter, captioning the Tweet, “Remember Divas.”

Watch it below.

The speech was met with intense cheers and applause and of course, Tweeters who took to the platform to share their appreciation for Ms. Ralph’s words of encouragement.

“OMG I love this so much,” one Twitter user wrote while another commented with “You are a national treasure!” while another simply commented on the actress’s flawless beauty, writing, “Ageless, wow.”

We could listen to Sheryl Lee Ralph speak any day of the week, and this speech certainly just gave us the boost we needed for the whole year! Congratulations to the starlet for this incredible honor!

DON’T MISS…

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Rousing Acceptance Speech + More Emmy Moments We’re Still Talking About

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson The Ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ Tutorial

Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A Full Season 2 Order With 22 Episodes

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives An Empowering Speech At The Critics’ Choice Awards: ‘When You Look In The Mirror, You Better Love What You See!” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com