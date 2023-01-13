The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Kill ‘Em With Kindness’ | Episode 102

Lore’l and special guest Yandi Smith discuss the importance of leaving a kind impression on the people you work with. Plus, the ladies get into why hurt people, hurt people and how much is too much to spend on a wedding! Also, listen in as we unlock the craziest message in Lore’l’s DMs.

