HomeLocal

List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events

Local MLK events

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
MLK Events in Raleigh

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade – Radio One Raleigh

Join the community in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.  Here’s a list of several community events in the area.   

January 13 – 16     Wreath Laying Ceremony –  MLK memorial gardens Raleigh – 9am

Dreamfest, Cary – Town of Cary – films, performances and more 

January 14      MLK Unity March & Prayer Rally, Apex  – 8am at Apex First Baptist Church – March at 9am

January 15        University/Community MLK Memorial Banquet, Chapel Hill – 6pm

January 16       43rd Annual Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Prayer Breakfast – 7am – 9am  Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham

MLK MEMORIAL MARCH – 10AM – State Capitol Bldg – Raleigh

MLK Jr. Day Mass, Raleigh  – 12 pm – The Holy Name of Jesus Cathedra

MLK March and Celebration, Fuquay-Varina  –  St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:00

MLK Day of Service Meal Packaging Event, Durham  –  Duke School, Interfaith Food Shuttle and Meals of Hope begins at 9 am

King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. , Raleigh  –  John Chavis Memorial Park from 12 pm – 3 pm

Book Harvest Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, Durham  – Durham Central Park at 1 pm

Related Stories

January 20       March Like Martin: Move!, Raleigh  African American Cultural Center and Multicultural Student Affairs at NC State University – The march will begin at 12:30 pm

February 4         NC MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party, Durham – 12pm along Fayetteville Street

VIRTUAL :  MLK prayer, Noon Observance and Evening Musical

source:  ABC11

List Of Local Martin Luther King Jr. Events  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Black Business Pages RAL
Close