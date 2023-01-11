Get The Look: Rihanna Attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Full Rose Gold Beauty Glam

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rihanna is slowly making her way back into the spotlight, and honestly, we are not worthy. The Bajan billionaire was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from the box office hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The singer made a stylish appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, and she did not disappoint. She wore a black, strapless Schiaparelli gown with diamonds dripping from her neck. Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono created a seamless rose gold beauty beat to go with the timeless ensemble, using Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.

“We wanted to create a clean, refreshed beauty look using all rose gold hues as a soft juxtaposition to the dramatic structure of her gown. We kept the eye minimal and mixed different rose gold tones on her lips, cheeks and body for an all-over sheen,” Ono said.

Here is a full breakdown of Rihanna’s beauty look created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono:

PREP:

Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment

Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

COMPLEXION:

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer

Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha and Suedish

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel Cutie

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip

EYES:

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule

Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow Palette

Fenty Beauty Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I’m Black

LIPS:

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$y

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream: Doubletake Lip Duo in Cupcakin’

BODY:

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Rosé Rave

Get The Look: Rihanna Attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Full Rose Gold Beauty Glam